Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

CROX stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $78.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

