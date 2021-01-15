Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 95953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.62.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

