Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $302.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

