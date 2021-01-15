Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amdocs worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DOX opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

