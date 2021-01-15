Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.