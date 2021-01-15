Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

EL stock opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.