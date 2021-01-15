Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 286 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.