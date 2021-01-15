Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,362 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of GIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

