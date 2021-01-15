Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 5,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.