CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $227.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of -474.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.