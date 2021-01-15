CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.51 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

