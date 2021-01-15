Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 203,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

