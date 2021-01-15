Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

CYRX stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 851,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

