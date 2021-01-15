Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $59.72 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,685,844,748 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

