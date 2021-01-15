Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $6,381.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00057713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00445431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.39 or 0.04041893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012851 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.