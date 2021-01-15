Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0782 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

