Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

CUE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 248,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,359. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 67.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

