Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 58,776 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

