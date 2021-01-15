Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,201 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

