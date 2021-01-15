Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

