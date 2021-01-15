Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

