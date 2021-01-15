Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

