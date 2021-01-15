Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.