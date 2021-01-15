Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,996 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

