Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

CMI traded down $5.41 on Friday, reaching $235.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

