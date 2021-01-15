Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 484 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

