Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $430.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

