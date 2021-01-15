Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.94 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

