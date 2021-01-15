Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $792,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

