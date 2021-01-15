Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $835,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

