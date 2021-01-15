Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

