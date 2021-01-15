Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes $507,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE KFY opened at $49.04 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.