CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,802,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,870,470. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.22. 578,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893,684. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.