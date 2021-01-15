CVA Family Office LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. 404,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,319. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.92.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

