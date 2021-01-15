CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after buying an additional 298,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.