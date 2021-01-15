CVA Family Office LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock remained flat at $$82.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

