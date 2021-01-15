CVA Family Office LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Unilever by 7,495.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 358,651 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

