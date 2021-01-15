CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,529. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.