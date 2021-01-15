CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.01. 139,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

