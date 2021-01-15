CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

