CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,409. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.