CX Institutional Acquires 57 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 27.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,563,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

