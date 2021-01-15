CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.