CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $226.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.66.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

