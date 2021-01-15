CX Institutional Has $122,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

