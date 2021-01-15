CX Institutional Has $83,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,906. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

MU stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

