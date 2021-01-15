CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

D opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.