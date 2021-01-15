CX Institutional Sells 100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Shopify were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,178.86 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,029.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.53, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

