CX Institutional Sells 499 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.