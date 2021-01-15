Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLXPF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 167,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

